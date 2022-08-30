Julian Edelman Reveals He Lost This Much Betting On Tom Brady, Patriots Edelman's 'legit' wagers did not pay off by Zack Cox 8 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Julian Edelman’s faith in his old team and former quarterback hurt his wallet last season.

During an appearance this week on ex-New England teammate Chris Long’s “Green Light” podcast, the retired wide receiver revealed he placed “legit” bets on both the Patriots and Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

How legit?

“Fifty grand on the Bucs to make the Super Bowl and fifty grand for the Pats to make the Super Bowl,” Edelman told Long, via MassLive.com.

Legit, indeed. And midway through the season, it looked like those wagers might actually pay off.

In late November, when the Patriots were in the midst of a seven-game win streak that shot them to first place in the AFC, Football Outsiders’ analytics model viewed Pats-Bucs as the most likely Super Bowl LVI matchup.

Of course, as wildly entertaining as Brady versus Bill Belichick on the sport’s grandest stage would have been, both teams fell short of conference titles.

The Patriots melted down the stretch in the regular season and then were blown out by the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round. The Buccaneers reached the divisional round, but a Brady-led comeback bid fell short in a last-second loss to the eventual champion Los Angeles Rams.

“That had to hurt when the Patriots couldn’t get a first down in the (wild-card) round against the Bills? Yeah. Fifty down,” Edelman said. “… I still had a little skin in the game with Brady. I thought he was going to get there. Then (expletive) Cooper Kupp gets that blitz zero down the middle of the field. Like, what are we doing? Doctor Doom over here.”

No word on whether Edelman is high on Brady’s Bucs or Mac Jones’ Patriots entering the 2022 season, which kicks off next week.