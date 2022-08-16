Kevin Durant Rumors: Celtics ‘Unofficial Front-Runner’ In Sweepstakes However, it doesn't sound like there's anything imminent by Mike Cole 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NBA schedule is starting to trickle out with opening night basically two months away, yet there doesn’t seem to be an imminent resolution to the Kevin Durant saga.

For now, the future Hall of Famer is employed by the Brooklyn Nets. According to multiple reports, though, he still very much wants out. Every day that passes brings us closer to an impasse.

One of the most recent reports — the one that said Durant might retire before playing another game with Brooklyn — was the latest in the posturing between the two sides. And as that game of chicken continues, the rest of the league waits on pins and needles for some sort of resolution.

Perhaps no bystander is more interested and eager for an outcome than the Boston Celtics. They’ve been connected to Durant basically since the superstar made his trade request. That’s because Boston has long coveted Durant, and more importantly, it has what’s widely considered the best and most realistic trade chips.

So it probably shouldn’t come as much surprise that if there is a favorite to pry Durant out of Brooklyn, it’s the Celtics.

“Among the executives with whom I spoke, a Boston deal with Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece appears to be the unofficial front-runner here,” The Athletic’s Sam Amick wrote Tuesday.

The Nets are “still asking for the world,” a front office executive told Amick, believing Brooklyn “could call (Durant’s) bluff.” Furthermore, Amick also reported the Celtics making Brown available is a baseline for a potential deal.

“If you’re still trying to discuss a Durant deal without putting your second-best talent on the table, then just stop wasting everyone’s time and bow out of this race,” Amick wrote.

Something has to give at some point. The betting market has shifted to offer some clues. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Nets listed as the favorite in its “Next regular-season minute played to be for which team?” bet regarding Durant.

Nets -170

Suns +225

Celtics +225

Raptors +600

Heat +800

Suns fans hoping to see Durant in the desert will be happy to notice Phoenix’s odds have increased in the last few days.

For now, though, all anyone can do is wait.