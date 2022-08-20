LA Dodgers OF Cody Bellinger Out of Friday's Lineup by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Cody Bellinger was out of the starting lineup Friday for the Los Angeles Dodgers, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

What has happened to Bellinger over the past few seasons may be one of the bigger mysteries in Major League Baseball. During his first three seasons in MLB, he averaged 37 home runs, 96 RBI, and a .277 average. In his last three seasons, he has 38 HRs combined with 116 RBIs with an average barely north of .200. It’s no wonder the Dodgers have sat him three of the last four games. The best case scenario for Bellinger may be as part of a platoon, but even that may be asking too much from a Dodgers team with a World Series victory as their primary goal.

The Marlins will have Braxton Garrett on the mound Saturday night, and he will be up against Dustin May of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Marlins are +108 (+1.5) on the run line and +235 on the money line, with an over/under of 7.5, over (-102), and under (-120). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.