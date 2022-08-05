Marlins Activate SP Edward Cabrera Ahead of Friday's Start by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Miami Marlins announced on Thursday that they had activated starting pitcher Edward Cabrera ahead of his start on Friday. Cabrera has been on the injured list since June with elbow tendinitis. Before that, the 25-year-old righthander flashed his electric stuff in three starts. Cabrera features a fastball that can touch triple digits, but his best pitch is his circle change-up that sits at 93 mph. He was very effective in his first two starts before the injury occurred as he only surrendered one run over 12 innings of work and struck out 13 batters. His return will come against a weak-hitting Chicago Cubs lineup. Miami Marlins Betting Odds

Cabrera’s return creates value with Marlins this afternoon as they are underdogs to the Chicago Cubs. Cabrera should be able to overpower a young Cubs lineup and keep his team in the game until he receives run support. Hurry over to Fanduel Sportsbook and grab the Marlins at +120.