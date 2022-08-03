Marlins, Cardinals National League Best Bets for August 3 by SportsGrid 36 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There are multiple games today beginning this afternoon on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find both games from the National League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.Cincinnati Reds (+188) vs. Miami Marlins (-225) Total: 7 (O +102, U -124)

The Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins will collide tonight from LoanDepot Park to conclude a three-game series. The Reds have been pitching well of late and will look for the series sweep in this third game. These clubs enter this contest on opposite ends of the spectrum, with the Reds winners of four straight games and owning a 7-3 record over their past ten, while the Marlins have lost five in a row and are 3-7 over that same stretch. Even though the Marlins have been struggling since the All-Star break, it’s hard to discount this team when they send the NL Cy Young favorite to the bump.

Cincinnati has been getting quality pitching and timely hitting over their most recent streak, but things will be much more difficult tonight. The Reds will send veteran lefthander Mike Minor to the bump, while the Marlins will counter with Sandy Alcantara. Minor has a 1-7 record with a 6.31 ERA and 45 strikeouts, while Alcantara has dazzling numbers and is 9-4 with a 1.99 ERA and 138 strikeouts. It’s rare for the Marlins to give their ace a lot of run support, but that might not be needed tonight. Against Minor, it’s a matchup that strongly favors their hitters.

Even with the Reds’ most recent win streak, it’s hard to see that holding up against arguably the best arm in baseball. There’s a reason the Marlins are -225 favorites on the moneyline, but you’re still an excellent price on the run line at -105, which should be considered.

Best Bet: Marlins run line (-105)

The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals face off for Game 2 of a three-game series from Busch Stadium. The Cardinals opened the series last night with a dominating performance, where they shut out the Cubs 6-0. The Cards enter with two straight victories and a 6-4 record over their past ten, while the Cubs are also 6-4 over that same stretch but have lost three consecutive games. The Cubs have quietly received some solid starting pitching from their rotation, which wasn’t expected coming into the season. Still, the home side should have an advantage on the bump in this second matchup.

St. Louis added a pair of middle-of-the-rotation arms amid concerns about innings for their starting pitchers at the trade deadline. There are some good arms in their rotation, and one of those pitchers will headline this matchup. The Cardinals will send All-Star righthander Miles Mikolas to the bump, while the Cubs counter with lefthander Justin Steele. Mikolas has an 8-8 record with a 2.86 ERA and 100 strikeouts, while Steele is 4-7 with a 3.86 ERA and 87 punchouts. The Cards have found some success against Steele, while the Cubs have been up and down against Mikolas.

The Cardinals will have an edge in this matchup at home. Mikolas has been much better at Busch Stadium, where he owns a 2.31 ERA in ten starts. Like the Marlins, the Cardinals present a solid plus-money price tag on the run line, and it’s difficult to ignore at +108.

Best Bet: Cardinals run line (+108)