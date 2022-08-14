Marlins Place Anthony Bender on 15-Day IL With Elbow Injury

The Miami Marlins will have to get to the end of the month without one of their more reliable bullpen arms, as Anthony Bender was placed on the 15-day injured list due to a right elbow strain. 

Bender pitched on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, departing after just five pitches in the ninth inning. A back injury has limited Bender to just 19.1 innings pitched across 22 appearances, and that could be impacting his effectiveness. The 27-year-old has a 4.77 fielding independent pitching, with his strikeouts per nine innings decreasing to 7.9, well off last year’s mark of 10.4.

In corresponding moves, the Marlins optioned Tommy Nance to Triple-A and recalled Andrew Nardi and Parker Buggs. Both pitchers will be used to offset the loss of Bender over the coming weeks. 

The Marlins conclude their three-game series against the Atlanta Braves Sunday. Miami and the Braves are scoreless early.

