Marlins Place Anthony Bender on 15-Day IL With Elbow Injury by SportsGrid 4 minutes ago

The Miami Marlins will have to get to the end of the month without one of their more reliable bullpen arms, as Anthony Bender was placed on the 15-day injured list due to a right elbow strain.

Anthony Bender to IL with right elbow strain (exited after 5 pitches last night)



Andrew Nardi and Parker Bugg’s contracts selected from Triple-A



Tommy Nance optioned to Triple-A (threw 50+ pitches last night)



Cole Sulser transferred to 60-day IL — Christina De Nicola (@CDeNicola13) August 14, 2022

Bender pitched on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, departing after just five pitches in the ninth inning. A back injury has limited Bender to just 19.1 innings pitched across 22 appearances, and that could be impacting his effectiveness. The 27-year-old has a 4.77 fielding independent pitching, with his strikeouts per nine innings decreasing to 7.9, well off last year’s mark of 10.4.

In corresponding moves, the Marlins optioned Tommy Nance to Triple-A and recalled Andrew Nardi and Parker Buggs. Both pitchers will be used to offset the loss of Bender over the coming weeks.

The Marlins conclude their three-game series against the Atlanta Braves Sunday. Miami and the Braves are scoreless early.