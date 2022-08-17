Mets, Cardinals National League Best Bets for August 17 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There are multiple games today beginning this afternoon on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find both games from the National League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.New York Mets (-158) vs. Atlanta Braves (+134) Total: 7.5 (O -110, U -110)

The New York Mets are set to visit the Atlanta Braves for Game 3 of a four-game series from Truist Park. The red-hot Braves are right in the thick things in the NL East after running off eight straight victories, including the first two in this series with the division-leading Mets. This division has certainly been a rollercoaster ride, where the Mets had looked like they were about to run away with things before the Braves went on multiple long winning streaks. Entering action tonight, the Mets hold a 3.5-game lead over the Braves for the top spot in the NL East, while the Braves have a 7.5-game lead as the top Wild Card team in the National League. Both teams appear to be heading to the postseason, so games like this could go a long way in determining seeding.

Both clubs have formidable pitching staffs. The streaking Atlanta Braves are set to send trade deadline acquisition Jake Odorizzi to the bump, while the Mets should be countering with Max Scherzer. The Braves righthander owns a 4-4 record with a 3.80 ERA and 53 strikeouts, while Scherzer is 8-2 with a 1.93 ERA and 126 punchouts. There’s little doubt that the Mets should hold a significant edge on the mound, especially after Scherzer’s previous appearance against the Braves, where he pitched seven shutout innings. Scherzer is one of the most consistent arms MLB has seen over the last decade and gives the Mets a chance to win every time he steps out onto the mound.

The Mets own a reasonable price on the moneyline at -158, but there’s more value on the run line at +110, and with Scherzer on the bump, those odds are something you should feel more comfortable considering.

Best Bet: Mets run line (+110)

The St. Louis Cardinals and Colorado Rockies will collide tonight for Game 2 of a three-game series from Busch Stadium. The Cards opened the series with a dramatic 5-4 walk-off victory on a hit-by-pitch and continue to hold a two-game lead in the NL Central over the Milwaukee Brewers. St. Louis now has a 13-7 record since the All-Star break, along with a 7-3 record over their past ten games, while the Rockies are 4-6 over that same sample size. The Cards have been one of the more dominant home teams in baseball this year, owning a 38-21 record, while the Rockies are very poor on the road and hold an 18-37 record.

Pitching hasn’t been a strength for the Rockies this season, while some deadline additions to the Red Birds are already paying dividends. One of those deadline additions was Jordan Montgomery from the New York Yankees, and he’s set to take the hill tonight. The Cards lefthander has posted a 5-3 record, along with a 3.37 ERA and 106 strikeouts while opposing pitcher German Marquez is 6-9 with a 5.09 ERA and 104 punchouts. Montgomery pitched 11 innings and allowed no earned runs in his first two starts in a St. Louis uniform.

Montgomery has come as advertised in the St. Louis rotation, and if he’s able to give the Cards another quality start tonight, there’s no reason you shouldn’t look towards backing them on the run line at +112.

Best Bet: Cardinals run line (+112)