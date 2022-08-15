Mets, Dodgers National League Best Bets for August 15 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There are multiple games today beginning this evening on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find both games from the National League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.New York Mets (+132) vs. Atlanta Braves (-156) Total: 9 (O +100, U -122)

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves are set to collide for a four-game series beginning tonight from Truist Park. These two teams met in a five-game series last weekend, which saw the Mets win four-of-five games and increase their lead in the NL East. The race is still on, with the Mets sitting 5.5 games up on the Braves heading into this matchup. Over the weekend, the Mets won two-of-three games over the Philadelphia Phillies, while the Braves swept the lowly Miami Marlins in a four-game series. There’s a budding rivalry between these two, which should make this matchup and series even more compelling. Both teams have promising aspects, but the Mets have been much more consistent this season, yet they’ll enter this matchup as underdogs.

Both clubs have strong rotations, showcased in this opening matchup. The visiting Mets are expected to send veteran righthander Carlos Carrasco to the bump, while the Braves will counter with rookie righty Spencer Strider. Carrasco has a 13-4 record with a 3.76 ERA and 123 strikeouts, while Strider is 6-4 with a 3.11 ERA and 138 punchouts. Both pitchers recently faced the opposition, which saw Strider not make it past the third inning while allowing four earned runs. Carrasco allowed three earned runs over six innings and picked up the victory on August 4 against the Braves.

There’s a ton of value present with the Mets on the moneyline, currently priced at +132. With that price tag, it will be difficult to avoid them on tonight’s slate of games.

Best Bet: Mets moneyline (+132)

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers will face off for a four-game series from American Family Field tonight. The Dodgers enter this series after winning two-of-three games over the Kansas City Royals on the weekend, while the Brewers dropped two-of-three to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Dodgers have a 9-1 record over their past ten games and own a crazy 16-game lead in the NL West. Meanwhile, the Brewers sit 1.5 games behind the Cards for the top spot in the NL Central and are 4-6 over that same sample size. This series against the Dodgers could mess with the Brewers’ playoff hopes, especially considering how well the visitors are playing. Going into the year, both teams were favorites in their respective divisions, but up to this point, only the Dodgers have held up.

Milwaukee hasn’t received the rotation pitching they’re accustomed to, and it’s likely the reason expectations haven’t been reached. The opening matchup will feature lefthander Julio Urias of the Dodgers taking on Freddy Peralta of the Brewers. Urias has been dominant this year, with a 12-6 record, a 2.49 ERA, and 117 strikeouts, while Peralta is 4-2 with a 4.37 ERA and 57 punchouts. Urias has been even more consistent on the road, putting together an excellent 2.27 ERA in 12 starts, which should play in his favor tonight.

The Brewers haven’t been a team that’s inspired much confidence after the trade deadline, while the Dodgers have been one of the hottest teams in baseball. It’s hard to ignore that in this matchup, especially with the Dodgers’ elite 39-19 road record. Still, it’s hard to consider them on the moneyline at -172, but there’s value with the Dodgers run line at +100.

Best Bet: Dodgers run line (-102)