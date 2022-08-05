Mets, Padres National League Best Bets for August 5 by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There are multiple games today beginning this afternoon on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find both games from the National League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Atlanta Braves (+126) vs. New York Mets (-148) Total: 8.5 (O -106, U -114)

The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets will continue their pivotal five-game series tonight from Citi Field. The Mets continued to play great baseball last night when they picked up a 6-4 victory over the Braves, improving their record to a sparkling 9-1 over their past ten games. The Braves have been hanging around but sit at just 5-5 over that same sample size. Entering this Game 2, the Mets hold a 4.5 game lead over the Braves, who also occupy the top Wild Card position in the National League. The Mets don’t need to do anything more than split this series, and that doesn’t appear like it’s going to be an issue. They didn’t make many additions at the deadline, but getting some of their star players healthy was more integral and should help them continue holding the top spot in the NL East.

Game 2’s pitching matchup should favor the home side. The Metropolitans will send big righthander Taijuan Walker to the bump while the Braves counter with Ian Anderson. Walker has been very efficient in the Mets rotation, posting a 9-2 record with a 2.79 ERA and 80 strikeouts. Anderson has been getting good run support in his starts but hasn’t been as effective as Walker, owning a 9-6 record with a 4.99 ERA and 90 strikeouts. Walker has been exceptional at home, which has seen him post a 1.93 ERA in seven starts. That bodes well for the Mets in this matchup and should make you look towards their side of this NL East clash.

The Mets opened the series last night with a statement victory over the Braves, and they’ll try to continue their hot streak. With Walker on the bump and a ton of plus-money value on the Mets to win by multiple runs, there’s reason to turn your attention towards New York in this second game on the run line at +136.

Best Bet: Mets run line (+136)

The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers will face off tonight to begin a three-game series from Dodger Stadium. The new-look Padres will introduce Juan Soto to the rivalry, which should add layers to a matchup that already has no love lost between these NL West foes. Both teams are set to enter this matchup on hot streaks, with the Padres owning a 7-3 record over their past ten games, while the Dodgers have won five in a row and are 8-2 over that same stretch. With new additions to this matchup, you know that both teams will be looking to make statements this weekend, and things get started with a solid pitching matchup.

Both teams have pitching staffs feared across the National League, and three of those starters will be on the mound in this series. The opener of this series will see the Padres send lefthander Sean Manaea to the bump, while the Dodgers will counter with Tony Gonsolin. Manaea has a 6-5 record with a 4.25 ERA and 111 strikeouts, while Gonsolin is 12-1 with a 2.41 ERA and 96 punchouts. Gonsolin has been one of the more consistent arms in the NL this year, and that should hold weight in this matchup, but you’re starting to see more consistency from Manaea as he settles in with the Padres.

There are few times the rest of the way where the Dodgers aren’t listed as favorites, especially at home. With that, the Padres are playing well now and present a lot of value in this spot on the moneyline. There’s a reason the Dodgers are favored here, but the Padres being priced at +136 is too attractive to pass up in this NL West clash.

Best Bet: Padres moneyline (+136)