Might Top Fantasy Football Running Back Handcuff Be On Trade Block? NFL teams reportedly are interested in Alexander Mattison by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago

There are not many running backs in fantasy football who fill in as seamlessly for a starter as Minnesota Vikings second-stringer Alexander Mattison.

Mattison, playing behind standout running back Dalvin Cook, has filled in for the starter at various points during his three seasons. And he always takes the ball and runs with it, making Mattison one of the best running back handcuffs in all of fantasy football. Of course, Green Bay Packers’ A.J. Dillion, Cleveland Browns’ Kareem Hunt and even Dallas Cowboys’ Tony Pollard might have something to say about that.

To best depict Mattison’s success when given the opportunity, the four-year running back had four games last season in which he saw 65% of more of the offensive snaps. He ranked RB6, RB7 and RB8 during three of those four weeks in total scoring, per Sportradar. He turned 68% of offensive snaps during Week 3 into 171 yards of offense and 66% of offensive snaps in Week 5 into 140-plus yards with one touchdown.

It’s why a report Monday from Vikings reporter Chris Tomasson should pique the interest of fantasy football owners leading up to the 2022 season. Tomasson reported at least 12 NFL teams have called the Vikings on Mattison, who enters his final year under contract in Minnesota. The former third-round pick is not likely to stay with the Vikings after this season due to his desire to serve as some other team’s top running back.

Mattison enters fantasy football drafts this season with a modest average draft position given that he currently remains behind Cook with the Vikings not needing to trade him. Mattison is ranked Yahoo’s RB43 and the 119th player overall. However, should fantasy managers draft Mattison in the late rounds for the potential he’ll could be traded, it’s not crazy to think he would serve as a league-winner should it come to fruition.