Mitch Trubisky Sleeping Just Fine Amidst Steelers QB Battle

Latrobe, PA â Cool, calm, and collective.

Mitch Trubisky slept just fine on the eve of training camp beginning at St. Vincent College.

“I had a good pillow and a comfy bed,” Trubisky said. “I had some good black-out curtains. I slept pretty good last night. Especially having a newborn at home. I’m missing him. I wasn’t getting up in the middle of the night.”

The college atmosphere and fresh start, Trubisky admits, was something that gets the juices flowing in the infant stages of training camp.

“Oh yeah, first day. First day of school,” Trubisky says regarding how everyone is approaching the early days of camp.

“First day of camp, you know those feelings. Everyone is ready to go. It’s funny on the first day and second day, everybody is super early to meetings. Super early to be on the field. So, everyone is amped up and ready to go. We’re excited to get on the field and work.”

Amid resurrecting his career while battling the Steelers’ first-round pick Kenny Pickett for the starting quarterback position, this former No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft is hiding the pressure remarkably well.

“I think it was a good reset year,” Trubisky said. “It was a good reset for me mentally.”

Since OTAs, he has shown the leadership required to make the most of this second chance opportunity with the Steelers. He is carrying himself in a way that validates why Pittsburgh signed him immediately at the onset of free agency.

“I feel very comfortable,” Trubisky said. “The first couple weeks of training camp we’re just trying to establish and identify what we are good at. My job is just to get the playmakers the ball. Diontae (Johnson) Chase (Claypool). Najee (Harris) and Pat (Freiermuth). So, those guys can go up and make plays.”

Thus far, Trubisky has played the role of starting quarterback very well. His posture in practice reps places him as the day one starter through this point of the evaluation process. Plenty of football will play out from now until Week 1, but he has shown the demeanor to lead a football team.

Trubisky will need his rest. The current quarterback competition in camp will be one of the most scrutinized position battles in the entire NFL. Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, and Kenny Pickett will all be battling for the starter title.

His soft slumber in the dorms of St. Vincent College might be aided by his newborn baby being at home. It allows him to avoid shared duties of waking up in the middle of the night. If he is up late, it won’t be because of a crying newborn. It will be one of his roommates sharing a quad dorm room at St. Vincent College.

“My roommate is Mason Cole,” Trubisky said. “We share a common space with Pat (Freiermuth) and (Zach) Gentry. We got some fun roommates. It will definitely be an entertaining camp for sure.”

The bonding process has begun with Trubisky being acquainted with starters Cole and Freiermuth for the next month in Latrobe. That should only help advance his bid to be the opening day starter in Pittsburgh.