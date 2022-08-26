MLB DFS: Phillies, Mets Top Optimal Stacks for Friday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

STACK IT UP

Stack optimal probabilities are calculated using each team’s top six projected hitters.

THE MVP RETURNS FOR TONIGHT’S TOP OPTIMAL STACK

The Philadelphia Phillies’ team stack is near the top of the optimal board for tonight’s slate as they add reigning MVP Bryce Harper back into their lineup for the first time in two months. They’ll see Bryse Wilson of the Pittsburgh Pirates in opposition, who doesn’t offer much of a threat. He has improved as the season has progressed with a 3.83 ERA since July 1, but we still see his xERA at 5.50 for the season with putrid strikeout production while being vulnerable to power.

The Phillies have all the tools to unload on mediocre pitchers and get a sizeable boost with Harper’s return. Overall, they still have swung the bats well lately, as we find them in the top nine in wOBA, wRC+, and HardHit%, along with in the top twelve ISO and Barrel% from the past two weeks. The Phillies ballpark will be rocking, and adrenaline can be a powerful thing for a team. We’re seeing the Phillies’ stack being reasonably priced, which has resulted in an uptick in ownership, but this is still an offense fully capable of proving their value and exposing a mediocre pitcher.

METS HOPE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE

The New York Mets’ team stack also finds itself in a great position on our leverage board as they go up against Chad Kuhl and the Colorado Rockies. The Mets were the third team in baseball to reach 80 wins last night, but their bats have not been carrying the load. This offense has not been terrible, but they have been about league average in ISO, wOBA, and wRC+ over the past two weeks. Their Barrel% and HardHit% have not been a great place during that same stretch, so there could be a slight regression on the horizon, but this offense has earned a measure of our trust.

Kuhl returns for the Rockies and will have his work cut out for himself. In six starts spanning from July to August, Kuhl worked up an 8.85 ERA over nearly 26 innings of work while having given up ten home runs before landing on the IL. His seasonal work has no silver lining, giving us no confidence that he’ll turn it around. The Mets stack won’t be cheap, but we anticipate their team stack to be owned roughly half as much as the Phillies. Both of our top stacks hold great value and have favorable matchups, so ideally, you can squeeze them into your lineups.