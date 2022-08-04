MLB Odds: Juan Soto Props To Consider Ahead Of Padres Debut Juan Soto makes his Padres debut after an eventful trade deadline by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

After the hype of the Major League Baseball trade deadline, Juan Soto can focus on his play on the field — for the Padres.

San Diego pulled off a huge blockbuster trade Tuesday with the Washington Nationals that also involved first baseman Josh Bell heading to the Padres. Soto will make his debut at Petco Park against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, and there are a few props for fans to consider.

Soto’s home run prop is priced at +400 on DraftKings Sportsbook. This means a $100 bet on the slugger to hit a homer in his Padres debut would pay out $500. For a prop with slightly longer odds, you can consider Soto’s doubles prop, which is priced at +425, meaning a $100 bet would pay out $525.

A bold prop would be Soto’s stolen base prop. The 23-year-old only has six stolen bases this year, but at +550 odds, a $100 bet would pay out $650.

However, for the standard debut for the outfielder, Soto’s singles prop is set at +115, so a $100 bet would pay out $215. And his RBI prop is priced at +160, meaning a $100 bet would pay out $260.

All eyes will be on the new-look Padres as Bell and Brandon Drury will also make their debuts Wednesday. But Soto will be the one fans will look to as San Diego now contends with high expectations.