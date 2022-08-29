NASCAR Bettor Wins $1 Million After Four-Leg Parlay Cashes At Daytona Nobody had a better day than this FanDuel Sportsbook bettor by Sean T. McGuire 6 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

If you thought Austin Dillion was the biggest winner in NASCAR on Sunday after his victory at Daytona International Speedway, well, think again.

One lucky NASCAR bettor turned a $13 wager into nearly $1 million as a four-leg parlay cashed following the Coke Zero Sugar 400, as shared by FanDuel Sportsbook on Sunday night. The bettor’s $13.49 free bet had odds of 74087-to-1 and cashed for a total payout of $999,447.12.

The bettor had a four-leg parlay of Top 10 finishes including Cody Ware (20-to-1), B.J. McLeod (20-to-1), Landon Cassill (15-to-1) and David Ragan (+950). The drivers went on to finish sixth, seventh, fourth and ninth, respectively, with Dillon and the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro claiming the outright win.

You can check out the ticket below:

So while Dillon earned a spot in NASCAR Cup Series playoffs following his first-place finish, no one participating or watching Sunday’s event had a better day than this FanDuel bettor.