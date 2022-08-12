NBA Odds: Celtics Open With Top Projected Win Total For 2022-23 Caesars Sportsbook set the Celtics win total at 54.5 by Keagan Stiefel 33 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics have become the darling of the 2022 offseason.

Whether it be their offseason acquisitions, rumors of a monumental trade or love surrounding the steps that Celtics superstars made, NBA writers and analysts alike have heaped praise on the Celtics since their loss in the NBA Finals. Now the sportsbooks are getting in on it.

Caesars Sportsbook released its 2022-23 projected win totals Wednesday, setting the Celtics’ number for next season at 54.5. Boston leads the pack with the Phoenix Suns (53.5), Milwaukee Bucks (52.5) and Golden State Warriors (52.5) trailing closely behind.

With there being uncertainty regarding the status of Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Caesars chose to set their win total at 45.5.

“We just have to go off of what we know now,” Caesars Sportsbook assistant director of trading Adam Pullen told ESPN. “One thing I am not high on is predicting where players are going. If (Durant or Irving) gets traded, then we have to adjust to the news.”

The Celtics are the favorites to win the 2023 NBA title, according to Caesars.