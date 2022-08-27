NBA ROTY Becomes Three-Man Race Following Star Rookie’s Injury Holmgren's injury changed a lot for his fellow rookies by Keagan Stiefel 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Just like that, everything has changed regarding the public betting opinion on 2022-23’s NBA Rookie of the Year.

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren will miss the entire 2022-23 NBA season with a Lisfranc injury to his right foot. The No. 2 overall pick in June’s draft was injured during the CrawsOver Pro-Am event last weekend. The injury won’t just change things for OKC but has had a significant impact on the betting market for Rookie of the Year.

Sportsbooks have almost universally pulled him from the running, with BetMGM having him listed at +375 odds to win the award before the injury, the second best in the class.

Here is a glimpse into how the Rookie of the Year odds changed, per BetMGM data analyst John Ewing.

Paolo Banchero: +350 to +200

Keegan Murray: +650 to +500

Jaden Ivey: +650 to +550

Jabari Smith Jr.: +600 to +600

Benedict Mathurin: +1100 to +1000

Given the nature of the award (most winners were drafted within the first five picks of the draft), there isn’t a huge field of viable contenders. That is something the betting public is very clear on.

Of the bets placed on Rookie of the Year, 66.6% of the tickets and 76.5% of the handle have been placed Banchero, Murray, and Ivey. Banchero leads the world with 40.9% of the handle, while Ivey leads all rookies, commanding 29.1% of the total bets.

Holmgren commanded 13% of the tickets and 10.1% of the handle prior to his injury, meaning the field has been narrowed significantly. It looks as though it’s just a matter of bettors picking the right choice among Banchero, Ivey, and Murray.