NBA's Best Young Cores in the West, Reconstructing the Kings and Spurs by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Western Conference in the NBA has some of the best basketball players worldwide, forcing some NBA executives to hit the rebuild button.

Among the Western Conference filled with a mix of NBA veterans and young talent, take a look at some of the best young cores in the West

Sacramento Kings:

Core: De’Aaron Fox (24), Keegan Murray (21)

Other players 25 and under: Kevin Huerter (23), Davion Mitchell (23), Malik Monk (24), Terence Davis (25), Chimezie Metu (25)

The Sacramento Kings seemingly set their sights on going all out in hopes of forming a contending team following their trade for Pacers’ All-Star Domantas Sabonis. The former Gonzaga Bulldog is only 26 years old, so his timeline is still aligned with the rest of the young core on the team.

To support their core, the Kings have managed to surround themselves with young talents with some level of playoff experience. In addition, the fourth overall pick, Keegan Murray, maybe the steal of the draft. The Iowa standout could be a significant contributor for Sacramento in his first year, and while that doesn’t make Sac-town a title contender right now, it does make them a threat moving forward.