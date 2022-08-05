NFL 2022 Schedule Previews Home Page
There’s already a lot of data to look at ahead of Week 1 action for the NFL regular season. On top of that, multiple star players are returning to face off with teams they found success with. Below you can find previews for all 32 teams (as they’re posted and updated).
Week 1
AFC Road Favorites | NFC Road Underdogs | Most Bet Games | Tickets/Handles
Von Miller @ Los Angeles Rams | Russell Wilson @ Seattle Seahawks | Deshaun Watson @ Houston Texans
Carson Wentz @ Indianapolis Colts/Philadelphia Eagles | A.J. Brown vs Tennessee Titans | DeVante Parker @ Miami Dolphins
Chandler Jones vs Arizona Cardinals | Top 5 Monday Night Football Games
Schedule American Football Conference
AFC East
Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens | Cincinnati Bengals | Cleveland Browns | Pittsburgh Steelers
AFC South
Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans
AFC West
Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles ChargersNational Football Conference
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys | New York Giants | Philadelphia Eagles | Washington Commanders
NFC North
Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks