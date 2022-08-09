NFL Odds 2022: Deshaun Watson Variable Halting Browns’ Betting Status Everything is riding on the outcome of Deshaun Watson's suspension by Keagan Stiefel 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Tune in to the “Ultimate Betting Show” on NESN on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. ET for daily NFL training camp previews. Next up: the Cleveland Browns.

The Cleveland Browns are a talented football team on paper. They’ve got All-Pro level players up and down the roster, but on-paper talent doesn’t necessarily guarantee on-field wins, as Clevelanders are well aware of after the past few seasons.

The Browns are going to face a large variability in terms of how people view their Super Bowl chances. Will Deshaun Watson play in a game this season? No one truly knows the answer to that question entering the first week of the preseason. Cleveland’s quarterback is currently barred from the first six weeks of the season, but that could change depending on how the league’s appeal is handled.

If you’re looking for definitive answers, Cleveland isn’t the place for you.

Here’s what bettors need to know about the 2022 Cleveland Browns, with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

2021 In Review

8-9, third in AFC north

7-10-0 against the spread

7-10 over/under

Key offseason additions

QB Deshaun Watson

QB Jacoby Brissett

WR Amari Cooper

Key offseason losses

WR Jarvis Landry

TE Austin Hooper

IOL JC Tretter

Look ahead to 2022

Super Bowl: +2800

Conference: +1200

Division: +300

Win total: Unavailable (Watson)

To make playoffs: Unavailable (Watson)

2022 award contenders

Defensive Player of the Year: Myles Garrett +700

Comeback Player of the Year: Deshaun Watson +1000

Offensive Player of the Year: Nick Chubb +2000

2022 outlook

There are lots of unknowns when it comes to the outlook on the Browns’ 2022 season. If Watson only serves a six-game suspension, there’s a chance Cleveland can tread water until he returns and make a push. If the ban gets extended, the odds for the Browns to do just about anything will tank. They’re a talented team and there’s money to be made if you pick the right spots. But the truth is any smart bettor wouldn’t touch this team with a 10-foot pole.