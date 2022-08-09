NFL Odds 2022: Deshaun Watson Variable Halting Browns’ Betting Status
Everything is riding on the outcome of Deshaun Watson's suspension
The Cleveland Browns are a talented football team on paper. They’ve got All-Pro level players up and down the roster, but on-paper talent doesn’t necessarily guarantee on-field wins, as Clevelanders are well aware of after the past few seasons.
The Browns are going to face a large variability in terms of how people view their Super Bowl chances. Will Deshaun Watson play in a game this season? No one truly knows the answer to that question entering the first week of the preseason. Cleveland’s quarterback is currently barred from the first six weeks of the season, but that could change depending on how the league’s appeal is handled.
If you’re looking for definitive answers, Cleveland isn’t the place for you.
Here’s what bettors need to know about the 2022 Cleveland Browns, with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.
2021 In Review
8-9, third in AFC north
7-10-0 against the spread
7-10 over/under
Key offseason additions
QB Deshaun Watson
QB Jacoby Brissett
WR Amari Cooper
Key offseason losses
WR Jarvis Landry
TE Austin Hooper
IOL JC Tretter
Look ahead to 2022
Super Bowl: +2800
Conference: +1200
Division: +300
Win total: Unavailable (Watson)
To make playoffs: Unavailable (Watson)
2022 award contenders
Defensive Player of the Year: Myles Garrett +700
Comeback Player of the Year: Deshaun Watson +1000
Offensive Player of the Year: Nick Chubb +2000
2022 outlook
There are lots of unknowns when it comes to the outlook on the Browns’ 2022 season. If Watson only serves a six-game suspension, there’s a chance Cleveland can tread water until he returns and make a push. If the ban gets extended, the odds for the Browns to do just about anything will tank. They’re a talented team and there’s money to be made if you pick the right spots. But the truth is any smart bettor wouldn’t touch this team with a 10-foot pole.