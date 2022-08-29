NFL Odds 2022: Can Baker Mayfield, Panthers Surprise In NFC South? Carolina's projected win total sits at 6.5 by Keagan Stiefel 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is firmly planted on the hot seat. Without noted improvement in 2022, there could be major changes coming for Carolina.

The best thing the Panthers have going is the fact that they will play a fourth-place schedule in 2022, lining them up against the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions. They’ll also face an Atlanta team that’s looking to find an identity twice in divisional matchups. That’s all good news, right? Well, not exactly.

The Panthers, along with the rest of the NFC South, will take on the NFC West this season. That puts the Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers on the docket. If that wasn’t bad enough, Carolina will be fortunate enough to play the historically brutal AFC North. That means the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns will all have a shot at old friend Baker Mayfield.

That’s a tough schedule for a team that ranked 29th in offense a year ago.

Here’s what bettors need to know about the 2022 Carolina Panthers, with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

2021 In Review

5-12, last in NFC South

5-12 against the spread

8-9 over/under

Key offseason additions

QB Baker Mayfield

LB Corey Littleton

P Johnny Hekker

IOL Bradley Bozeman

OT Ikem Ekwonu (draft)

Key offseason losses

EDGE Haason Reddick

CB Stephon Gilmore

CB A.J. Bouye

C Matt Paradis

DL Morgan Fox

Look ahead to 2022

Super Bowl: +13000

Conference: +7000

Division: +900

Win total: 6.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

To make playoffs: Yes +350, No -450

2022 award contenders

Comeback Player of the Year: Christian McCaffrey +750

Offensive Player of the Year: Christian McCaffrey +2500

Defensive Player of the Year: Brian Burns +5000

2022 outlook

The Panthers are 10-23 in two seasons under Rhule, staying stagnant at five wins in each of the last three seasons. Unless everything goes right in 2022, there shouldn’t be hope for an improvement.

McCaffrey, the team’s undoubted superstar, played a total of 10 games in the last two seasons. Burns, Carolina’s pass-rush specialist, has shown noted improvement but stars in a defense that ranked 21st in 2021. And Mayfield, the new franchise quarterback, won a total of six games with a loaded Browns roster last season. Unless you see those three players staying healthy, becoming more dynamic and bouncing back from a career-worst season, don’t expect very much from the Panthers in 2022.