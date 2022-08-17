NFL Odds 2022: Colts Looking To Prove Public Right, Dominate Division The Colts are heavily favored to take home the AFC South crown by Keagan Stiefel 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Tune in to the “Ultimate Betting Show” on NESN on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET for daily NFL training camp previews. Next up: the Indianapolis Colts.

It’s now or never for this iteration of the Indianapolis Colts.

2021 was a season that was marred by bad quarterback play and a rash of late-game collapses for Indianapolis, but Colts general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich have gone to great lengths to rid themselves of those excuses.

Indianapolis made upgrades at premier positions, hoping to maximize the talent around budding stars Jonathan Taylor, Shaquille Leonard (formerly Darius Leonard) and Michael Pittman Jr. The Colts needed to build toward the future at tackle, so they drafted Bernard Raimann. They needed to improve the secondary that ranked in the bottom half of the NFL in passing yards allowed, so they added former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore. They needed someone, anyone, to get their playmakers the ball and limit turnovers. Cue Matt Ryan’s music.

Indianapolis did what it needed to put itself in a position to win the division and compete in the newly-loaded AFC. For that, they’ve become a team that the betting public has a lot of faith in.

Here’s what bettors need to know about the 2022 Indianapolis Colts, with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

2021 In Review

9-8, second in AFC South

10-7 against the spread

8-9 over/under

Key offseason additions

QB Matt Ryan

CB Stephon Gilmore

EDGE Yannick Ngakoue

WR Alec Pierce (draft)

S Rodney McLeod

OT Bernhard Raimann (draft)

Key offseason losses

QB Carson Wentz

CB Rock Ya-Sin

G Mark Glowinski

OT Eric Fisher

WR T.Y. Hilton

RB Marlon Mack

Look ahead to 2022

Super Bowl: +2500

Conference: +1200

Division: -135

Win total: 10 (Over -105, Under -115)

To make playoffs: Yes -190, No +150

2022 award contenders

Offensive Player of the Year: Jonathan Taylor +1000

Defensive Player of the Year: Shaquille Leonard +3000

Coach of the Year: Frank Reich +2000

MVP: Matt Ryan +3500

2022 outlook

Given the lack of competition in their division, the Colts are in an advantageous position as they prepare for the 2022 season.

Indy finished in second place in the AFC South in 2021, putting them on track to face other second-place teams like the New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers — all of whom have more questions than answers entering the season. The AFC South is also set to face the NFC East, who should be busy beating up on each other to gather many outer-division wins, as has become customary. Throw in four games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans and you can see why people are so high on the Colts.