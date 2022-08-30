NFL Odds 2022: Has Field Caught Chiefs In Fiercely Competitive AFC West? There seems to be a wide range of potential outcomes for KC by Mike Cole 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The aura around the Kansas City Chiefs might not be what it was just a few years ago, but it should surprise no one if Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the rest of KC are holding the Lombardi Trophy at season’s end.

The Chiefs aren’t exactly the dynasty many thought they might be, but as long as they have the elite quarterback-coach combination of Mahomes and Reid, they’re viable contenders. That being said, the road back to glory looks as difficult as it’s ever been for KC in a loaded AFC West division.

The Chiefs are putting a lot of faith in that institutional continuity. Instead of paying Tyreek Hill, they traded the game-changing wideout to Miami. They’ll try replacing that production with a smattering of veterans who could potentially flourish in KC’s system. But if they don’t, Kansas City might be on the outside looking in for the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Here’s what bettors need to know about the 2022 Chiefs, with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

2021 In Review

12-5, first in NFC West

8-9 against the spread

10-7 over/under

Key offseason additions

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

WR Skyy Moore

S Justin Reid

RB Ronald Jones

Key offseason losses

WR Tyreek Hill

S Tyrann Mathieu

DE Melvin Ingram

CB Charvarius Ward

Look ahead to 2022

Super Bowl: +1000

Conference: +600

Division: +175

Win total: 10.5 (over -120, under +100)

To make playoffs: Yes -210, No +170

2022 award contenders

MVP: Patrick Mahomes +900

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Skyy Moore +1000

Coach of the Year: Andy Reid +3000

2022 outlook

That the six-time defending division champions are almost 2-1 to win the West tells you all you need to know about the competitive nature of the best division in football. Put another way: Kansas City essentially has the same odds to miss the playoffs (+170) as it does to win the division (+175). That’s not to say it’s one or the other — the Chiefs could certainly earn a wild card — but the red carpet to the playoffs isn’t rolled out like it’s been in the past, despite a win total of 10.5.

Maybe there’s some slight value on Mahomes to win MVP at 9-1. There’s a bit of a Michael Jordan effect when it comes to someone so talented, but the flip side to that — this season, at least — is there are some narratives working in Mahomes’ favor when it comes to voting. If he once again puts up ridiculous numbers and does so with an overhauled receiving corps that doesn’t include Hill, that should earn even the universally acclaimed Mahomes some votes. Furthermore, if he can do that and hold off the rest of the division, assuming it’s as good as most think it will be, that’s even more reason to vote for him.

One thing is for sure, though: Kansas City once again will be one of the most entertaining and fascinating teams in football this season.