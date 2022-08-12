NFL Odds 2022: Justin Fields’ Second Bears Season Could Be Trying One It could a be a long season in Chicago by Adam London 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NFC North seemingly is more up for grabs this season than it has in years past, but that might not matter much as it relates to the Bears.

The Green Bay Packers, who are riding a four-year division title streak into the 2022 season, very well could take a step down after losing all-world wide receiver Davante Adams. The Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings, meanwhile, don’t figure to be markedly better this season than they were last.

As for the Bears, there seemingly is a good chance they’re knocked down a peg even after only winning six games a season ago. Justin Fields has the talent to be a franchise quarterback and should benefit from a full training camp and preseason as the clear starter, but the sophomore signal-caller might not have enough around him to succeed.

Here’s what bettors need to know about the 2022 Chicago Bears, with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

2021 in review

6-11, third in NFC North

6-11 against the spread

7-10 over/under

Key offseason additions

WR N’Keal Harry

TE Ryan Griffin

CB Tavon Young

OT Riley Reiff

WR Byron Pringle

Key offseason losses

RB Damien Williams

WR Jakeem Grant

WR Allen Robinson

DL Akiem Hicks

LB Khalil Mack

S Deon Bush

Look ahead to 2022

Super Bowl: +15000

Conference: +7000

Division: +1400

Win total: 6.5 (Over +135, Under -155

To make playoffs: Yes +450, No -650

2022 award contenders

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Kyler Gordon +4000

Coach of the Year: Matt Eberfulus +4000

MVP: Justin Fields +8000

2022 outlook

The offseason had to have been awfully deflating for Bears fans. Chicago lost one of the best receivers in the game in Robinson and didn’t even come close to replacing him on a marginal level. The defense also took a bit hit with the trading of Mack and fellow star linebacker Roquan Smith now wants out.

Optimism often is inspired by a new head coach, but can that really be the case for Matt Eberflus? The 52-year-old exclusively has coached on the defensive side of the ball since breaking into the NFL in 2009. We obviously can’t completely write off Eberflus at this juncture, but rolling with an offensive-minded head coach might have been a wiser play for a team with an uber-athletic, young quarterback with a high ceiling.

One of the few sources of hope for the Bears is their schedule, which ranks among the easiest in the league. But even with this light slate, it’s very easy to see Chicago picking in the top five in the 2023 NFL Draft.