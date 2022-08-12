NFL Odds 2022: Packers’ Defense Key To Green Bay Finally Breaking Through? Success might look a little different in Green Bay this season by Mike Cole 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It was yet another weird offseason for the Green Bay Packers.

While it seemed Aaron Rodgers’ days in Titletown were numbered and reaching a predictable demise following another playoff collapse, the two-time defending MVP looks like he’ll now his end his career in Green Bay. The superstar quarterback has a new contract and seems quite content with life with the only franchise he’s ever known.

But it wasn’t a completely harmonious offseason for Green Bay. The Packers tried to re-sign Davante Adams to a contract extension, but it never seemed like the All-Pro wideout was willing to commit. So, the Packers took the seemingly unprecedented move of trading their No. 1 receiver and Rodgers’ favorite weapon. They didn’t exactly do a whole lot to replace him, either, meaning the offensive production should fall on Rodgers and the offensive system of head coach Matt LaFleur.

However, this team might not be built to thrive on offense anyway.

Here’s what bettors should know about the 2022 Packers with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

2021 in review

13-4, first in NFC North

12-5 against the spread

8-9 over/under

Key offseason additions

WR Sammy Watkins

WR Christian Watson

DT Jarran Reed

ST coach Rich Bisaccia

Key offseason losses

WR Davante Adams

OL Billy Turner

WR Marques Valdez-Scantling

Look ahead to 2022

Super Bowl: +1000

Conference: +400

Division: -190

Win total: 11 (-110 each way)

To make playoffs: Yes -500

2022 award contenders

MVP: Aaron Rodgers +1000

Defensive Player of the Year: Rashan Gary +3500

Coach of the Year: Matt LaFleur +2500

2022 outlook

The Packers have Rodgers, so they should contend in 2022 — even without an overly impressive receiver room. If Allen Lazard can take a step and if rookie Romeo Doubs continues to impress, it’s possible those receiver issues end up being overstated. That’s especially true if Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon remain arguably the NFL’s best 1-2 running back duo.

But Green Bay’s greatest strength is its defense. The Packers have spent multiple first-round picks on the unit in years past, and it’s all starting to really come together. Gary is a tremendous value pick for Defensive Player of the Year at 35-1, as the Michigan product has improved each season and has game-wrecking potential. Jaire Alexander is a lockdown corner needed against the likes of Justin Jefferson and Darnell Mooney in the NFC North.

Hiring Bisaccia, one of the best special teams coaches in the NFL should also go a long way in fixing a truly putrid unit from a year ago. This team might not win the way we’ve become accustomed to seeing in years past, but if the offensive line can get healthy and stay healthy, the Packers once again should contend for a Super Bowl.