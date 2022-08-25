NFL Odds 2022: Saints Likely Battling For Wild Card In Tough NFC Saints will hope Jameis Winston and their defense can guide them by Jason Ounpraseuth 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The New Orleans Saints are about to enter their first full season without both Sean Payton and Drew Brees since 2006.

Dennis Allen and Jameis Winston will take over the head coach and quarterback positions, respectively, and for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, he’ll hope to play a full season after suffering a torn ACL seven games into last season.

Winston signed a two-year extension with the Saints over the offseason and the 28-year-old hopes to get New Orleans back into the postseason after a year away. Taysom Hill will continue his role as a Swiss-army knife for the team. New Orleans’ defense helped keep the Saints in games in 2021, and that will likely be the same story with thanks to newcomer Tyrann Mathieu. How Winston plays after his season-ending injury and with an upgraded offense will be the big Saints question of 2022.

Here’s what bettors need to know about the 2022 New Orleans Saints, with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

2021 In Review

9-8, second in NFC South

9-8 against the spread

7-10 over/under

Key offseason additions

QB Andy Dalton

WR Chris Olave (draft)

WR Jarvis Landry

OL Trevor Penning (draft)

S Tyrann Mathieu

Head coach Dennis Allen (promoted from defensive coordinator)

Key offseason losses

OL Terron Armstead

S Malcolm Jenkins (retired)

Head coach Sean Payton (retired)

Look ahead to 2022

Super Bowl: +4000

Conference: +2000

Division: +310

Win total: 9.5 (Over +175, Under -215)

To make playoffs: Yes +125, No -155

2022 award contenders

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Chris Olave +1000

Comeback Player of the Year: Jameis Winston +550, Michael Thomas +800

Coach of the Year: Dennis Allen +3000

2022 outlook

It appears running back Alvin Kamara’s legal troubles won’t affect him this season, making it unlikely he receives a suspension from the NFL. Michael Thomas missed the entire 2021 season due to ankle surgery, and how he plays without Brees under center will be interesting to watch. Winston excels in deep-ball passing and many of his interceptions come from passes over the middle — an area Thomas dominated with Brees.

It’s what makes the addition of JLandry perplexing and the drafting of Olave exciting. Like Thomas, Landry excels in the middle of the field, but Olave made his name known in Ohio State as a deep-ball pass-catcher. But the talent alone — along with a stout offensive line — provides optimism for the Saints.

New Orleans’ defense will likely keep games competitive with Cameron Jordan terrorizing opposing QBs. But with Tom Brady back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Saints will likely be competing for second place in the NFC South and for one of the three Wild Card spots, which will make bets on them making the playoffs or their win total a sweat for bettors.