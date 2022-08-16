NFL Odds 2022: Titans Face New Challenges After Offensive Changes The Titans will have some new faces on offense by Scott Neville 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Titans were littered with injuries a season ago. There were a combined 336 games missed by their roster members in 2021. Ninety-one players played at least one snap for Tennessee last season, which was an NFL record. Despite their hardships, the Titans were able to go 12-5 and capture the AFC South division. For that reason, head coach Mike Vrabel won the NFL Coach of the Year award.

While Tennessee battled hard to reach the postseason, the Cincinnati Bengals would end its season with a 19-16, heart-breaking loss in the AFC Divisional Round.

The Titans enter 2022 with some key offensive changes. They traded star wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles and terminated the contract of Julio Jones. They drafted intriguing rookies in hopes of replenishing their receiving depth, which will make for an interesting season.

Here’s what bettors need to know about the 2022 Titans:

2021 In Review

12-5, first in AFC South

10-7 against the spread

8-9 over/under

Key offseason additions

WR Robert Woods

WR Treylon Burks

TE Austin Hooper

Key offseason losses

WR A.J. Brown

G Roger Saffold

LB Rashaan Evans

Look ahead to 2022

Super Bowl: +4000

Conference: +2000

Division: +170

Win total: 9 (over -105)

To make playoffs: Yes, +100

2022 award contenders

MVP: Derrick Henry +5000

Coach of the Year: Mike Vrabel +2500

Offensive Player of the Year: Derrick Henry +1400

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Treylon Burks +1000

Comeback Player of the Year: Derrick Henry +400

2022 outlook

Oddsmakers do not appear to be super high on the Titans heading into the season. An overhauled AFC will make for a challenging run for any team in the conference. Among the improved teams are the Indianapolis Colts, who could challenge Tennessee for the division thanks to the addition of quarterback Matt Ryan.

The biggest concern for this Titans team is that Vrabel does not have the offensive firepower he’s accustomed to. Ryan Tannehill is a serviceable quarterback, but he’ll now be throwing to Woods, a 30-year-old receiver coming off an ACL tear, and a pair of rookies — Burks and Kyle Phillips — as primary options. There are a lot more unknowns this season for what’s been a generally consistent organization since Vrabel arrived.

The best bet on the board might be Henry for NFL Offensive Player of the Year at +1400. He won the award in 2020 and will need to be incredible again for this new-look offense to have success. The Over of nine games feels like the safest bet, as the AFC South is still fairly weak and the Titans should be able to get to at least 10-7 next season.