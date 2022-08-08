NFL Odds 2022: Will Bengals Revamped Offensive Line Push Team Over Edge? Could the Bengals finish the job this season? by Scott Neville 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Tune in to the “Ultimate Betting Show” on NESN on Monday at 5:30 p.m. ET for daily NFL training camp previews. Next up: the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals capped off their magical and unexpected run with a Super Bowl loss to the Los Angeles Rams last season. Now, they enter a new year something the organization hasn’t had in decades, expectations.

Quarterback Joe Burrow looked worthy of the hype that came with being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and is primed for an even stronger showing entering his third season. The young signal-caller has plenty of weapons to throw to and a revamped offensive line, which he desperately needed.

While they’ll have to earn a Super Bowl bid all over again, they’ll be in an even better position to do so than a year ago.

Here’s what bettors need to know about the 2022 Bengals:

2021 In Review

10-7, first in AFC North

10-7 against the spread

8-9 over/under

Key offseason additions

OT La’el Collins

C/G Ted Karris

G Alex Cappa

Key offseason losses

DT Larry Ogunjobi

TE C.J. Uzomah

Look ahead to 2022

Super Bowl: +2200

Conference: +1100

Division: +210

Win total: 10 (over +105)

To make playoffs: Yes, -130

2022 award contenders

MVP: Joe Burrow +1200

Coach of the Year: Zac Taylor +2000

Offensive Player of the Year: Joe Burrow +2500, Ja’Marr Chase +3000

Defensive Player of the Year: Trey Hendrickson +4000

2022 outlook

Despite the Bengals appearing in Super Bowl LVI and seemingly improving on paper, oddsmakers are not super confident they can run it back. Cincinnati is tied for the 10th-best odds to take home a championship, alongside the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts. The doubt creeping in for Vegas presents enticing odds for a team just four points shy of being the reigning champs. A $100 bet on Burrow and company would payout $2300.

The best bet on the board might be Ja’Marr Chase for NFL Offensive Player of the Year at +3,000. The budding star caught 81 passes for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns as a rookie. His potential is limitless in his second season.