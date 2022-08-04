NFL Odds: Favorites Command Majority Of Rookie Of The Year Bets Aidan Hutchinson is the overwhelming betting favorite for DROY by Keagan Stiefel 47 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Sometimes its hard for the betting public to get behind the square.

For the most part, it’s uncommon to see the favorite command a futures bet because people are looking for the best possible odds. Apparently that isn’t the case in 2022, as the betting public has placed its chips on the favorites to take home each NFL Rookie of the Year award.

According to BetMGM data analyst John Ewing, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (+500) and Detroit Lions edge defender Aidan Hutchinson (+500) have commanded the majority of bets placed on potential Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year award winners.

On the defensive side of the ball, Hutchinson is the proud representative of 45.3% of the bets and 44.4% of the handle placed on potential DROY winners. On offense, it’s Pickett, who represents a leading 10.3% of the bets and 17.9% of the handle placed on potential OROY winners. Hutchinson has fully run away as the favorite, with the next closest players in each category being New York Jets cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner (7.9% tickets) and New York Giants edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux (14.5% handle).

Here are the odds for each award, courtesy of BetMGM:

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Kenny Pickett: +500

Drake London: +700

Treylon Burks: +750

Breece Hall: +800

Christian Watson: +850

Garrett Wilson: +1000

Chris Olave: +1000

Jameson Williams: +1000

Kenneth Walker: +1100

Skyy Moore: +1100

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Aidan Hutchinson: +500

Kayvon Thibodeaux: +550

Travon Walker: +650

Quay Walker: +900

Jermaine Johnson II: +900

Derek Stingley Jr.: +1000

Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner: +1000

Kyle Hamilton: +1100

Devin Lloyd: +1200

Nakobe Dean: +1400

Unlike MVP, the OROY award does not belong solely to the quarterback. Only four of its last 10 winners were gunslingers, with wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase taking home the award in 2021. Given that fact — an the unspectacular nature of this rookie quarterback class — it may not hurt to look at a different position when taking a shot at the winner. I have my eyes on New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave, who’s +1000 odds would pay out $1,100 on a $100 bet.

Defensively, things are a bit different. If you rack up sacks, you’ll likely take home the award. Four of the last six winners finished among the league leaders in QB hits or sacks. If you believe Hutchinson can do so, betting him would behoove you. Another — non-edge defender — option is Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton. The Notre Dame product is going to be roaming around one of the best secondary’s in the NFL and will have plenty of chances to make plays. A $100 bet on him at +1100 odds would pay out handsomely at $1,200.