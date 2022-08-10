NFL Odds: One Trend Doesn’t Bode Well For Cowboys NFC East Bet The NFC East hasn't seen a repeat winner since 2004 by Sean T. McGuire 47 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

It seems the betting public has picked up on one long-standing trend when it comes to the competitive nature of the NFC East. And seeing as though the Dallas Cowboys won the division during the 2021 NFL campaign, past evidence indicates the title is going anywhere but back to Jerry World this season.

The NFC East, after all, has not seen a repeat champion since 2004. The nearly two-decade stretch of no repeat winners is the longest of such streaks in the league. The Philadelphia Eagles were the last to repeat when they won four straight division titles from 2001-2004.

Perhaps that trend has correlated to the public placing their money away from Dak Prescott and the ‘Boys? After all, it’s a rather noteworthy clip on BetMGM Sportsbook, which revealed the NFC East was the most-bet division.

Of the total money wagered on the NFC East winner, the Eagles are responsible for 69.3% of that handle, which represents nearly 60% of the bets. It’s not the most one-sided division from a betting standpoint, but it’s among them.

The Washington Commanders, despite the fact they’ll be trotting out Carson Wentz behind center, sit behind the Eagles when it comes to both bets (17.7%) and money wagered (14.4%). Washington would claim its second division title in three seasons should the new-name team do so in 2022. It would be the sixth time that’s happened since 2004, with the Cowboys and Eagles each doing so multiple times.

The Cowboys, who undoubtedly had a questionable offseason but still remain the favorite to win the division, rank third in bets with 12.1% and hold a narrow money margin over the lowly New York Giants when it comes to handle, at 8.3% to 8%. The G-Men are responsible for 10.6% of the bets on the division winner.

All the bets on the Eagles have caused Philadelphia’s division odds to move from 3-to-1 to +170, with the Cowboys now offering a few more pennies on the dollar as they went from -120 to +130.