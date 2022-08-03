NFL Odds: Professionals Circling Two Sleeper Teams For Regular Season Can Jacksonville win wide-open AFC South? by Sam Panayotovich 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Professional bettors love getting ahead of the curve in the NFL.

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles were two sharp darlings in late August. Multiple bookmakers reported action from respected players on Philadelphia “Over” 6 and 6.5 regular season wins and also on Cincinnati “Over” 6.5 wins.

The Eagles finished 9-8 while the Bengals went 10-7 en route to a Super Bowl appearance.

Bettors will often “key” teams they like in multiple markets. Ed Salmons from the Westgate SuperBook told NESN’s Chicken Dinner last summer that his team booked big bets on the Eagles “Over” their win total and smaller positions on the Eagles to make the playoffs and win the division at plus money.

Anybody who keyed the Bengals enjoyed a hell of a ride, especially if a Super Bowl futures bet was placed at triple-digit odds. Obviously, the Bengals fell short, but imagine the possibilities at your disposal if you were holding a ticket on them at 100-1 or higher heading into the NFL playoffs.

The common theme heading into this year’s training camp revolves around two teams: the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars. Several professionals have circled those two as money makers.

“Detroit (11-6 ATS last season) was a monster cover team,” one bettor told NESN. “It only won three games, but go back and look at the schedule. Six losses by one score. Three of those losses by two points. The Lions were very close under a first-year head coach in a lot of games. That’s a team with a top-five offensive line and surprisingly solid playmakers. My numbers have them at eight wins.”

You can get Detroit “Over” 6.5 wins -115 at DraftKings and -120 at multiple shops.

“The AFC South is wide-open,” the bettor continued. “It’ll be interesting to see what Jacksonville’s offense does with more weapons (Travis Etienne, Christian Kirk and Zay Jones) and competent coaching. Getting Urban Meyer out of town was a big deal. Trevor Lawrence needs to be better, but there are wins up for grabs with four divisional games against Davis Mills and Ryan Tannehill. And Jacksonville has given Indy fits over the last few years.

“We bet Jacksonville ‘Over’ 6.5 at plus money and have some +750 to win the division.”

Coincidentally, DraftKings Sportsbook has a wager you can place on both the Lions and Jaguars winning at least seven games that carries a +350 payout.