NFL Odds: Three Season Win Totals You Should Definitely Bet Now

Ready or not, here comes the NFL.

Betting lines have been on the move for months and the regular-season win total market has finally started to settle on most teams. If you’re new to this, sportsbooks place a tangible number on all 32 teams and you’re able to bet “Over” or “Under” its total. I made a similar post last week on the best college football win totals and we’re off to a rip-roaring start thanks to Northwestern eating Nebraska’s lunch this past Saturday.

Here are my three favorite NFL season win totals for 2022:

Minnesota Vikings “Over” 9.5 (-110)

Can we put some respect on Kirk Cousins’ name? The Vikings’ quarterback threw for over 4,200 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions last year, yet the simple majority still loves betting against the team. Minnesota’s offense should be much-improved thanks to the offensive freedom new head coach Kevin O’Connell brings over from his days coaching under Sean McVay. Imagine what Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison will be able to do with more pace and space. The Vikings lost eight games by one possession in 2021 (including two in overtime) and finished 8-9. Expect regression the right way.

Dallas Cowboys “Under” 10.5 (-145)

Fading Mike McCarthy-led teams is one of my favorite pastimes and while the juice is a little expensive, I still think it’s worth the squeeze. Dak Prescott will always be dangerous, but there are plenty of question marks surrounding the franchise quarterback. Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson are long gone and it’s going to take Michael Gallup several weeks to get back to full strength per Rotoworld. Pair that with left tackle Tyron Smith being out until December and McCarthy likely fumbling away time-management decisions on a regular basis, there are too many inhibitors in a division that should be better across the board.

New Orleans Saints “Over” 8.5 (-110)

This was one of my favorite teams to bet early last season before quarterback Jameis Winston tore his ACL. The Saints came out of the chute firing with a 5-2 record that included wins over the Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After Winston’s injury, though, New Orleans sputtered mostly due to subpar play under center from Trevor Siemian and Ian Book. If Winston is healthy, he’s a threat and has been since undergoing LASIK eye surgery. He racked up 14 touchdowns to only three interceptions pre-injury and his weaponry should be way better with Chris Olave, Jarvis Landry and a healthy Michael Thomas.

RECORD: (118-124, +21.7)