NFL Odds: Training Camp Carries Heavy Influence On Super Bowl Hopes
Tom Brady's return shot the Buccaneers' odds through the roof
The clock is ticking, and real-life NFL football will soon be here.
The New England Patriots and New York Giants will kick off the first official week of the NFL preseason on Thursday night, starting a four-week countdown to the regular-season opener in Los Angeles. Training camps are in full swing, rookies are getting acclimated and offseason acquisitions are preparing to make their first impression on a big stage. It truly is the most wonderful time of year.
Speaking of training camps, those are pretty important. For almost a month, NFL fans have been sorting through grainy footage to see where their teams are at, perhaps hoping to get an edge on the ever-evolving NFL betting market.
While earth-shattering news is few and far between during camp, there have been teams who have seen an uptick in their 2022-23 Super Bowl odds. Let’s take a look at some of them, courtesy BetMGM.
Philadelphia Eagles +4000 to +2800
Everybody who has a pulse has seen or heard of the Jordan Davis video. Philadelphia’s rookie defensive tackle has been a wrecking ball throughout the summer and is already looking like a game-changer for Philly’s defense. On the other side of the ball, wide receiver A.J. Brown reportedly has fit in seamlessly with quarterback Jalen Hurts. They haven’t become a true contender through camp, but the Eagles are certainly building something. Read more about the 2022 Eagles’ betting outlook here.
Los Angeles Chargers +2500 to +1400
Talk about offseason upgrades. Los Angeles added former Patriots defenders J.C. Jackson and Kyle Van Noy to help revamp their defense in the pursuit of a championship. They have the quarterback in place, with Justin Herbert becoming a dark-horse favorite to win MVP in 2022. Oh yeah, they also traded for Khalil Mack. Solid offseason.
Green Bay Packers +1600 to +1200
The Packers lost wide receiver Davante Parker this offseason, but more importantly, they didn’t lose quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The two-time, reigning NFL MVP is back for his 19th season in Green Bay — automatically improving their odds with his presence alone. What a feeling that must be.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2500 to +750
Tom Brady retired. The world thought the Bucs were screwed. Tom Brady unretired. The Bucs now have the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl.
Buffalo Bills +750 to +600
As other teams seem to fall back — 23 of 32 teams have seen their Super Bowl odds decrease or remain stagnant throughout the offseason — the Bills keep chugging forward.