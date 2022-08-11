NFL Odds: Training Camp Carries Heavy Influence On Super Bowl Hopes Tom Brady's return shot the Buccaneers' odds through the roof by Keagan Stiefel 22 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The clock is ticking, and real-life NFL football will soon be here.

The New England Patriots and New York Giants will kick off the first official week of the NFL preseason on Thursday night, starting a four-week countdown to the regular-season opener in Los Angeles. Training camps are in full swing, rookies are getting acclimated and offseason acquisitions are preparing to make their first impression on a big stage. It truly is the most wonderful time of year.

Speaking of training camps, those are pretty important. For almost a month, NFL fans have been sorting through grainy footage to see where their teams are at, perhaps hoping to get an edge on the ever-evolving NFL betting market.

While earth-shattering news is few and far between during camp, there have been teams who have seen an uptick in their 2022-23 Super Bowl odds. Let’s take a look at some of them, courtesy BetMGM.

Philadelphia Eagles +4000 to +2800

Everybody who has a pulse has seen or heard of the Jordan Davis video. Philadelphia’s rookie defensive tackle has been a wrecking ball throughout the summer and is already looking like a game-changer for Philly’s defense. On the other side of the ball, wide receiver A.J. Brown reportedly has fit in seamlessly with quarterback Jalen Hurts. They haven’t become a true contender through camp, but the Eagles are certainly building something. Read more about the 2022 Eagles’ betting outlook here.

Los Angeles Chargers +2500 to +1400

Talk about offseason upgrades. Los Angeles added former Patriots defenders J.C. Jackson and Kyle Van Noy to help revamp their defense in the pursuit of a championship. They have the quarterback in place, with Justin Herbert becoming a dark-horse favorite to win MVP in 2022. Oh yeah, they also traded for Khalil Mack. Solid offseason.

Green Bay Packers +1600 to +1200

The Packers lost wide receiver Davante Parker this offseason, but more importantly, they didn’t lose quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The two-time, reigning NFL MVP is back for his 19th season in Green Bay — automatically improving their odds with his presence alone. What a feeling that must be.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2500 to +750

Tom Brady retired. The world thought the Bucs were screwed. Tom Brady unretired. The Bucs now have the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl.

Buffalo Bills +750 to +600

As other teams seem to fall back — 23 of 32 teams have seen their Super Bowl odds decrease or remain stagnant throughout the offseason — the Bills keep chugging forward.