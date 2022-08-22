Oddsmakers Clearly See Game 3 Of CT Sun-Wings Going Certain Way The Sun dropped Game 2 of the series Sunday by Greg Dudek 47 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The change in the WNBA’s playoff structure has the Connecticut Sun in a tricky spot in their first-round series against the Dallas Wings.

After the two sides split the first two contests, the third-seeded Sun will travel to Dallas to take on the sixth-seeded Wings for the decisive Game 3 on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET. So even though Connecticut is the higher seed, they’ll face the must-win situation on the road.

But no need to fear, as oddsmakers still view the Sun as an overwhelming favorite to dispatch the Wings and advance to the next round of the playoffs.

DraftKings Sportsbook gave the Sun -275 odds to win compared to having the Wings at +230. A $100 bet on the moneyline on Connecticut would only net a total of $136.36.

Despite having to play away from Mohegan Sun Arena, oddsmakers clearly see Connecticut still being in great shape to get past the pesky Wings. The Sun were 12-6 on the road during the regular season, tied for the second-best mark in the WNBA.

It looked like the Sun would coast to a sweep after a one-sided win in Game 1, but the Wings fought back with a 10-point victory in Game 2.

Now, the Sun face elimination on the road, which is never a good feeling. But with their high-end talent, oddsmakers certainly believe they should keep their season live.

Connecticut and Dallas will play Game 3 on Wednesday at College Park Center. Tipoff for the contest is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.