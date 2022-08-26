Oddsmakers See CT Sun As Underdogs Vs. Sky In WNBA Semifinals The Sun went 0-4 in the regular season against the Sky by Greg Dudek 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Connecticut Sun kept their season alive and advanced to the WNBA semifinals with a dominant second-half performance Wednesday in a Game 3 victory over the Dallas Wings.

The reward for getting out of the first round? An even bigger challenge in the Chicago Sky.

Revenge has to be on the minds of the Sun after the Sky not only bounced them from the playoffs last year but also beat them in all four regular-season matchups this season. The games were extremely close, though, with Chicago’s four wins coming by a combined 18 points.

But with a five-game series, which begins Sunday, now on tap between the two sides, oddsmakers still see the Sky being a thorn in the side for the Sun.

FanDuel Sportsbook on Thursday set the odds of the Sun winning the series at +128 while the Sky have -158 odds. It isn’t surprising to see Connecticut as an underdog, even just a slight one, due to their lack of success against the Sky this season.

While taking the Sun to advance past the Sky certainly wouldn’t be a bad bet, bettors could stand to make more if they believe Connecticut has what it takes to secure its first WNBA championship. The Sun are +330 to win the title, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with a $100 bet paying out $430. That’s significantly more than placing a $100 bet on the Sun to win the semifinal series, which would net almost half that amount at $228.

The top-seeded Las Vegas Aces are viewed as the favorite to be the last team standing, though, with +115 odds.