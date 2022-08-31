Orioles Call Up Top Prospect Gunnar Henderson by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Gunnar Henderson era has officially begun in Baltimore. According to MLB.com, the Orioles have called up the 21-year-old infielder from Triple-A Norfolk.

Baseball’s No. 2 prospect per MLB Pipeline, Henderson will wear No. 2 and make his Major League debut on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians. The Alabama native has excelled in the minors this season, slashing .297/.416/.551 with 19 home runs, 76 RBI, 22 stolen bases, and a .946 OPS in 112 games played across Double-A and Triple-A. Henderson will look to help the Orioles continue their surprising push for a postseason berth – Baltimore entering Wednesday just 3.0 games back of the Toronto Blue Jays for the final AL Wild Card Spot.

A versatile defender, Henderson is expected to spend most of his time at third base following the emergence of Jorge Mateo at shortstop. Henderson’s arrival is the latest exciting development in what is shaping up to be a memorable season in Birdland.

