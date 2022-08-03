Padres Top MLB Trade Deadline Winners List by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Multiple big names found new homes at the MLB trade deadline, and as a result, teams improved on their quest to chase a World Series banner.

In one of the biggest trades in MLB history, the San Diego Padres paid a premium price to acquire a generational talent in Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals. With that, the Padres headline SportsGrid’s top three list of the biggest winners from the MLB trade deadline.

Even though they gave up a giant haul in their acquisition of Juan Soto and Josh Bell, the Padres are the runaway winners of this trade deadline, despite sitting 11.5 games back of the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers. Not only did the Padres add two stars to their lineup, but they also added a bonafide backend reliever to the equation with Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers. Brandon Drury was also having a quality season for the Cincinnati Reds and will be an excellent addition to San Diego. When Fernando Tatis Jr. returns for the Padres, it’s hard to think of a better top three in the lineup than Tatis, Manny Machado, and Soto, which has the potential to give opposing pitchers fits. Even though the Padres will be getting a chance to move forward in the postseason through a Wild Card game, it’s difficult not to trust this team right now with their additions.

Philadelphia Phillies

Multiple teams in the National League got better at the trade deadline. If it wasn’t for the haul that the Padres received, there’s an excellent case to be made that the Philadelphia Phillies were the team who put themselves in the best position for a stretch run. The Phillies were able to add a quality starter to the mix in Noah Syndergaard while also bolstering their bullpen with David Robertson and their bench with Brandon Marsh. It wouldn’t be a stretch to say the Phillies have underperformed this season, but these key additions should help them stay in the conversation and compete for a Wild Card position in the NL. Heading into action tonight, the Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals sit in a tie for the third Wild Card position, which will be an exciting race to watch down the stretch.

Already owners of one of the top two records in MLB, the New York Yankees went out and made several additions that have them as well positioned as anyone to win the World Series. The Yankees did a lot of their shopping early here, acquiring Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals, Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino from the Oakland Athletics, and Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals. Bader and Benintendi give the Yankees defensive options in the outfield that can also get on base. Montas provides an arm in their rotation that should be on track to start games in the Divisional Round. Trivino will add depth to their bullpen. The Yankees are much better than they were a week ago and are still listed as a top contender to raise a 28th World Series banner.

Honorable Mention: Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins

The Astros and Twins upgraded their ball clubs ahead of the trade deadline, and each of their additions should help in their pursuit of the AL Pennant. The Twins acquired a middle-of-the-rotation arm in Tyler Mahle that should bolster their starting pitching, while the Astros plugged holes at catcher and first base with the additions of Christian Vazquez and Trey Mancini. The Astros are already a serious contender for the World Series, while the Twins were able to make adjustments in their attempt to win a competitive AL Central division.