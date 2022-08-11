Patriots RB James White Retires After 8 Seasons by SportsGrid 7 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

On Thursday morning, Patriots running back James White announced his retirement from the NFL via Twitter. In the letter he posted, White expressed gratitude to all who impacted his career, including his family, coaches, and representation. White rushed for 3,278 yards in eight NFL seasons and had 1,278 yards receiving. He was a three-time Super Bowl Champion and is remembered for his legendary performance in Super Bowl LI. White caught a Super Bowl record 14 passes for 110 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for two more touchdowns, which were the game-tying and game-winning scores. Unfortunately, he did not win MVP of that Super Bowl, but Tom Brady, who won the award, thought White should have gone home with it.

New England will be in my heart forever. Thank you for unwavering support over the years. I am forever grateful.



This chapter has been one that I will cherish. I look forward to what is next. pic.twitter.com/8qd0FbA0tW — James White (@SweetFeet_White) August 11, 2022

White is leaving a young Patriots team that shows promise. However, New England’s opportunity to make the playoffs is slim with the Buffalo Bills in their division and the AFC West expected to take up multiple Wild Card spots. However, if you believe in them, their price to make the postseason is +160 on Fanduel Sportsbook.