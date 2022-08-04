Philadelphia Phillies Release Didi Gregorius by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Philadelphia Phillies have released shortstop Didi Gregorious this afternoon. The 32-year-old was having a rough go at the plate this season, hitting just .210 with one home run in 63 games. Unfortunately, Gregorious has not been fully healthy for years, and it appears it has caught up to him and significantly hampered his production. This move by the Phillies is a step towards the future as they are not planning to pack it in this year. The Phillies were aggressive at the trade deadline and feel they have enough to make a playoff run. Cutting Gregorious will open up an opportunity for Byson Stott or Jean Segura to play shortstop going forward. Philadelphia Phillies Betting Odds

As for the Phillies’ outlook, they are currently +2000 to win the National League on Fanduel Sportsbook. While a long shot, they do have the potential to make noise in the postseason. Their pitching staff got better at the deadline, and reigning MVP Bryce Harper should be back before the end of the season. Philly is worth a shot at their current odds.