Phillies OF Kyle Schwarber Back in Lineup Friday vs. Mets by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (calf) is back in the team’s lineup for Friday’s matchup with the New York Mets, per the team’s Twitter.

Schwarber hasn’t started a game for Philadelphia in over a week due to the calf issue but has seen some pinch-hitting spots. He returns at the perfect time as the Phillies sit just two games ahead in one of the NL Wild Card spots. They will host the first-place New York Mets this weekend, and having Schwarber back is a huge boost to the team’s lineup.

In 2022, Schwarber has a .210 batting average, .313 on-base percentage, and .499 slugging rate with a National League-leading 34 home runs. Rather than his usual spot out in left field, the two-time All-Star will be in the designated hitter slot for Friday.

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Odds

The Philadelphia Phillies are currently -120 on the moneyline against the New York Mets on Friday night, with the total set at 7.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.