Phillies OF Kyle Schwarber Exits Thursday's Game with Apparent Injury by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber left Thursday’s matchup against the Miami Marlins with an apparent injury, per John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Kyle Schwarber has left the game after he walked. He was shaking his head after talking with Rob Thomson pic.twitter.com/Q9IeMFt7Kh — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 11, 2022

Not a great sign for the Phillies as they continue their push for postseason play. Their slugger didn’t seem to be nursing anything in the field of play, but Clark’s report of him shaking his head and not returning to the game isn’t promising. Schwarber missed over a month in 2021 due to a hamstring injury which has been a lingering issue for him at times in his career.

In 108 games this season, Schwarber has posted a .212 batting average, .314 on-base percentage, and .504 slugging rate with a National League-leading 34 home runs. Stay tuned to this situation as we await further detail on the severity of the All-Star’s injury.

