Phillies Star OF Bryce Harper Begins Throwing Program by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Philadelphia Phillies (55-48) received some positive news Wednesday regarding superstar outfielder Bryce Harper.

According to Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Harper has begun a throwing program, hoping to eventually return to right field.

“There’s no guarantee of that, but we’re hoping that that’s how it plays out,” said Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson. “We’ll work that throwing program, progress him out to where he can throw 100%, or close to it, and then we can get him out there.”

On the IL with a fractured left thumb suffered in June, Harper has been limited to designated hitter duties for most of the season due to a torn UCL in his elbow.

As Lauber writes, “The Phillies will be satisfied if Harper is in the lineup regardless of his position. But getting him back in right field would enable them to move Nick Castellanos back to DH. Castellanos grades out as one of the worst defensive outfielders in the National League.”

Harper had the pins removed from his thumb on Monday and is expected back in the Phillies lineup before the end of August. Whether that will be as an outfielder or DH remains an open question.

