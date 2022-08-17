Public Showing Belief In Yankees Turnaround Against Rays’ Corey Kluber The Bronx Bombers are 8-17 since the All-Star break by Jason Ounpraseuth 32 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

August has not been too kind to the Yankees, but bettors seem to believe Wednesday can be a turnaround game for New York.

The Bronx Bombers are 8-17 since the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, and it has their players throwing fits in the dugout and their fans finding new ways to entertain themselves.

Despite this, the most popular bet on DraftKings Sportsbook is Under 4.5 strikeouts for Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Corey Kluber. At one point on Wednesday afternoon, the prop was priced at -140, but as bettors continue to hit the bet, the prop has been juiced to -180 heading into first pitch. This means a $100 bet on the Under would pay out $155.56.

Kluber has faced his former team twice this season. In his first outing on May 28, the right-hander struck out five in six innings as the Rays went on to beat the Yankees, 3-1. Things didn’t go as well for the two-time Cy Young winner on June 14. Kluber again went six innings but only struck out three batters as Tampa Bay lost, 2-0, to New York.

The Yankees’ World Series odds have dropped during their slump, but manager Aaron Boone isn’t pushing the panic button just yet. And hitting the Under on the Kluber prop could be a jump start for New York as their bats have been silent in the month of August.

However, for those not buying the narrative and want to fade the prop. The Over is set at +125, meaning a $100 bet would pay out $225.

No matter the final score of Wednesday’s game, many bettors will be sweating the results of Kluber’s performance against the Yankees.