Raiders Could Move on From OL Alex Leatherwood

Alex Leatherwood’s time in Silver and Black could be short-lived.

According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review, the Raiders could move on from Leatherwood ahead of the opening of the regular season.

As Bonsignore writes, “All options are on the table on how to proceed with the former Alabama standout. Those options include moving Leatherwood from tackle back to guard, where he played the bulk of his rookie season, to trading him, or cutting him.”

Las Vegas’ first-round pick (17th overall) in the 2021 Draft, Leatherwood’s rookie woes have continued into this year’s training camp, where he has fallen behind the competition for the Raiders’ starting right tackle position. While the 23-year-old is a capable run blocker, he has noticeably struggled in pass protection.

With no ties to Las Vegas’ new regime of head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler, Leatherwood’s first-round pedigree may not be enough to save him.

