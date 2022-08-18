Rangers-Twins: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV 'Friday Night Baseball' by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Minnesota Twins are set to kick off a three-game weekend series on Friday night with the Texas Rangers, which will be Game 2 on Apple TV.

Entering action on Thursday, the Twins sit just one game behind the Cleveland Guardians for the top position in the AL Central, so this series is important for them as they look to keep pace in a tight race.

Pitching has been an issue for both sides this year, which only has one known starter available for this game, and that’s from the Texas side of things in Dane Dunning.

Dunning has posted a 2-6 record this year, along with a 4.12 ERA and 104 strikeouts.

Check back for more information on the Twins starter when it’s announced.

When and Where is Rangers-Twins?

Rangers: 52-65 | Twins: 61-55

Date: August 19, 2022, | First Pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota | Stadium: Target Field

How to Watch Rangers-Twins?

TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App

Announcers: Melanie Newman, Chris Young, Hannah Keyser, and Brooke Fletcher

You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.

How to Bet Rangers-Twins

Moneyline: Rangers | Twins

Run Line: Rangers | Twins

Total: TBD

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, many other options are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Will the Rangers Spoil Twins AL Central Hopes?

The Texas Rangers have certainly shown improvements this year, and that was the hope after diving into free agency head first and sending out some big contracts. With some of their big bats, there’s a chance that the Rangers can play spoiler here and be an obstacle to the Twins’ playoff hopes. Dunning has been fairly consistent and is a quality that arm should give them a chance to stay competitive in this game.

Rangers Projected Lineup:

2B Marcus Semien

SS Corey Seager

1B Nathaniel Lowe

RF Adolis Garcia

C Jonah Heim

CF Leody Taveras

DH Mark Mathias

3B Ezequiel Duran

LF Bubba Thompson

Starting Pitcher: Dane Dunning

Can the Twins Manufacture a Win to Keep Pace?

Even with some mediocre play of late, the Twins enter this series with the Rangers after winning three straight games over the Kansas City Royals, leading to a 5-5 record over their past ten games. The Rangers are certainly a threat in this contest, but the Twins should be able to continue rolling in this matchup and less their deficit in the AL Central.

Twins Projected Lineup:

CF Byron Buxton

SS Carlos Correa

2B Luis Arraez

1B Jose Miranda

3B Giovanny Urshela

CF Gilberto Celestino

C Gary Sanchez

RF Max Kepler

LF Nick Gordon

Starting Pitcher: TBD