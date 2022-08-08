Ravens Re-Sign K Justin Tucker to 4-Year, $24 Million Contract by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NFL’s best kicker is being rewarded with a new contract.

According to NFL.com, the team has re-signed Justin Tucker to a four-year, $24 million deal with $17.5 million guaranteed.

With two years left on his current contract, the extension keeps Tucker in a Ravens uniform through 2027, where he will remain the league’s highest-paid kicker at $6 million annually.

The most accurate placekicker in league history, Tucker has hit 91.1 percent of his field goal tries during his career and recently set the NFL record with a 66-yard game-winner in Week 3 of last season against the Detroit Lions. Tucker is also a thoroughly impressive 72.8% on kicks beyond 50 yards and 99% on extra points.

Set to turn 33 years old in November, the five-time First-Team All-Pro should have ample years of production left in him and will likely be the first kicker off the board in 2022 fantasy football drafts.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Ravens holding the tenth-best Super Bowl LVII odds at +2000.