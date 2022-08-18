Rays SS Wander Franco Sitting Out Rehab Assignment by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco is again out of the lineup of the Triple-A Durham Bulls this afternoon. Franco has not played for the Rays since July 9, as he’s been recovering from surgery to fix a broken Hamate bone. Heading into this week, many thought Franco could return to the Rays lineup as soon as this weekend, but this is now the second straight rehab game he will miss due to soreness in his injured hand/wrist. Tampa Bay could use the young star back as they are trying to hold onto an AL Wild Card spot in a highly competitive race. Tampa Bay Rays Betting Odds

