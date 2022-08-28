Rays Targeting a Mid-Week Return for Brandon Lowe by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Injuries have limited Brandon Lowe to just 61 games in 2022. Most recently, the Tampa Bay Rays second baseman has been shelved with an elbow injury that has kept him out over the past few games.

Nevertheless, Lowe remains available if needed, although manager Kevin Cash hopes to give Lowe a couple of extra days to resolve his lingering symptoms. As per Marc Topkin, the Rays are targeting to have Lowe back in the starting lineup up Tuesday against the Miami Marlins.

Lowe said his elbow is feeling progressively better; #Rays Cash said he’d use him if needed today but would like for him to have today and Monday off https://t.co/HXHFNLjxmy — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) August 28, 2022

Yu Chang has covered for Lowe and has been an adequate offensive replacement. In 30 games with the Rays, Chang is slugging .350 with ten runs batted in and eight scored.

On Sunday, the Rays conclude a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox, hoping to avoid a sweep at the hands of their division rivals.

