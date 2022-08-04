Red Sox Odds: Eric Hosmer Props To Consider Ahead Of Debut Vs. Royals Eric Hosmer makes his Red Sox debut Thursday by Jason Ounpraseuth 31 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Eric Hosmer will make his Red Sox debut Thursday night, and he’ll be doing it against the team he won a World Series with in 2015.

The Boston first baseman was acquired at the Major League Baseball trade deadline on Tuesday from the San Diego Padres for pitching prospect Jay Groome — the Red Sox also acquired two prospects in infielder Max Ferguson and outfielder Corey Rosier.

Hosmer got the start at first base for the Red Sox and returned to Kansas City for the first time since 2017. The former Royal will hope to make a good first impression for Boston and its fans, and there’s some action that can be had for Hosmer’s debut.

The first baseman’s home run prop is priced at +700 on DraftKings Sportsbook, and a $100 bet on Hosmer to hit a homer would pay out $800. This bet could be combined with his runs scored prop, which is priced at +125, so a $100 bet on these props together would net a total payout of $1,025. The last time Hosmer hit a home run on July 29 against the Minnesota Twins.

While not as enticing as a dinger, Hosmer’s total bases prop could be an interesting wager. The prop is exactly as it says — if Hosmer finishes Thursday’s game against the Royals 2-for-4 with a single and a double, that is three total bases. The Over 1.5 total bases prop is priced at +135, meaning a $100 bet would pay out $235.

The prop bet could be combined with Hosmer’s doubles prop — priced at +450 odds. A $100 bet on both of these props would net a total pay out of $785.

Hosmer is 0-for-7 in his past two games heading into Thursday, but a wager on the first baseman to break hit hitless streak and bring in a run is set at +185, meaning a $100 bet on Hosmer to get more than one RBI would pay out $285.

Hosmer and the Red Sox will begin a four-game set with the Royals on Thursday, and you can watch the game using NESN 360 following pregame coverage.