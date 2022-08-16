Red Sox’s Series Win Over Yankees Shifts New York’s World Series Odds The Yankees have comparable World Series odds to the Mets by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Yankees have been on a slump during the month of August, and after The Red Sox took a series over New York on Sunday, sportsbooks have taken action.

Boston shut out the Bronx Bombers in just over two hours thanks to performances from Michael Wacha and Rafael Devers. The win gave the Red Sox their first three-game series win over an American League East opponent, and the loss marked the Yankees’ ninth loss in 12 games in the month.

Despite manager Aaron Boone not expressing panic over New York’s recent run of play, DraftKings Sportsbook dropped the Yankees’ World Series odds from +360 to +450 — their odds to win the AL dropped from +160 to +185 as well.

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain the favorite to win the World Series (+380), despite pitcher Walker Buehler’s season-ending elbow surgery. The Houston Astros are now the AL favorite to win it all with +425 odds, with the Yankees following as the third-shortest favorite. Their Subway Series rivals, the New York Mets, are close behind at +475 odds, and there is a considerable drop in odds with the Atlanta Braves rounding out the top five favorites at +1100 odds.

AL MVP favorite (-650, according to FanDuel Sportsbook) Aaron Judge hasn’t had a terrible August. Heading into Monday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays, the slugger has a batting average of .333 (12-for-36) and a 1.279 OPS with four home runs, nine RBIs and 13 walks. But against the Red Sox, Judge batted .125 (1-for-8) with only one home run, one RBI and four walks in the three-game series.

Boston moved to 4.5 games back in the AL Wild Card race after Sunday’s win, and their World Series odds stand at +17000, tied with the Baltimore Orioles. The series win has provided optimism the Red Sox can make a run at one of the Wild Card spots. A $100 bet on Boston then making a run at the World Series would pay out $17,100.

The Yankees are likely to turn around their slump, but it has brought added intrigue as teams make a run at a postseason berth.