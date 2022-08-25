Reds 3B Mike Moustakas Not in Lineup Thursday vs. Phillies by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Mike Moustakas (calf) is not in the team’s lineup for Thursday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies, per the team’s Twitter.

Nick Senzel gets the start at third base.



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/XOeybueZbP — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 25, 2022

Moustakas left Tuesday’s loss to the Phillies early with a calf injury. He did take batting practice on Wednesday but did not end up playing in the game. The Reds now take on the Phillies on Thursday night in hopes of avoiding a four-game sweep.

In 2022, Moustakas has posted a .214 batting average, .295 on-base percentage, and .345 slugging rate in 78 games this season. Keep an eye out for updates on his status as the Reds embark on a weekend series with the Washington Nationals this weekend.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies Odds

The Cincinnati Reds are currently +300 on the moneyline against the Philadephia Phillies on Thursday with the total set at 8.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.